Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack expected to appear in court for attempted murder

Cape Town - Alleged underworld kingpin Nafiz Modack is expected back in the Cape Town Magistrate’s today, allegedly in connection with the attempted murder of advocate William Booth.

The Directorate of Priority Crime Investigations (Hawks) have excluded the murder of AGU Commander, Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear as one of the reasons for Modack’s arrest on Thursday, reports have noted.

The Hawks issued a statement last Thursday saying four suspects aged between 29 and 49 were arrested after the National task Team executed warrants of arrest in the Western Cape.

The arrests followed cases of attempted murder of an advocate, the murder of a police officer, gang related extortion, kidnapping and intimidation in the Milnerton area.

The Hawks issued a statement on Friday and removed Kinnear’s name and only referenced the arrest in connection with the attempted murder of Booth.

Media reports initially claimed Modack was one of the four arrested, however, Hawks national spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the names of the accused will only be released once the group has appeared in court.

Kinnear was gunned down in front of his Bishop Lavis home last year.

One person has since been arrested for his murder.

Zane Killian from Springs in Gauteng, a former professional rugby player turned debt collector, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and the unlawful interception of communications.

Mogale said the suspects were spotted by the task team in Century View and when they noticed officers on the pry they accelerated, one of the vehicles missing one of its members.

She said a high speed chase ensued but the suspects were cornered on Sable Road and arrested.

During the arrest, two vehicles were searched and in one of the vehicles, a Mercedes-Benz, two occupants were found in possession of two unlicensed firearms.

A search in the second vehicle, a Toyota Hilux, resulted in the confiscation of another unlicensed firearm.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has welcomed the arrests, saying it is a breakthrough that has to be congratulated because they have always maintained the murder of Kinnear is “no random act”, but rather a “callous part of a conspiracy”.

