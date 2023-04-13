Almay Hurling murder suspect dies under police guard

Cape Town - A 32-year-old Oudtshoorn Municipality employee named as a suspect in the gruesome murder of Almay Hurling, has died while under police guard at the George Provincial Hospital.

Hurling, 21, was found dead in her home with multiple stab wounds on Monday last week. Suspect Allister Wanie apparently attempted to end his life on Saturday, the same day as Hurling’s funeral, by consuming a poisonous substance prior to his arrest. Police spokesperson said Wanie who was admitted to hospital on Saturday was declared dead by medical personnel on Tuesday.

“George police opened an inquest docket following the death of a 32-year-old man, Allister Wanie, at the George Provincial Hospital on Tuesday, 11 April, 2023 at about 2.50pm. “Preliminary investigation reveals the man, a suspect in a murder case, was admitted for medical care after he allegedly consumed a poisonous liquid substance prior his arrest. He was declared dead by medical personnel at the medical facility. “An autopsy was conducted. The awaited results form part of the ongoing police investigation. The investigation into the death of Almay Hurling remains a subject of a police investigation,“ he said.

Spies said the motive for Hurling’s murder is unknown at this stage. Community activist Leon Campher said it was very difficult for them to accept Wanie’s death because they were hoping for answers. “The suspect was admitted in George Hospital, because he wanted to commit suicide. He died after being in a coma since Saturday. This is very difficult for us to accept, as we were really looking for answers.

“We know, of course, he will now have to account twice for the deeds,” he said. Campher said Hurling had a “peaceful life”. “We are told she loved to be in the house and she would only be on the phone, read books, and watch TV.

“She was also a keen ballroom dancer in the past. We do not understand how a person manages to murder this peaceful exemplary young child,” he said. Oudtshoorn mayor Chris Macpherson extended his condolences to the family.