Almost 50% of patients diagnosed with hypertension in city clinics are younger than 45

Cape Town – Nearly half of all people diagnosed with high blood pressure at City of Cape Town clinics are younger than 45 years old. According to the City’s data, over a 12-month period between April 2022 and March 2023, City clinics screened 190 295 clients for hypertension.

Of the 3 942 new hypertension cases, 49% (1 932) were in the 18 – 44 age group. Hypertension is defined as a blood pressure reading of 140/90 or higher consistently. It is known as the “silent killer”, as it generally has no symptoms, but slowly causes damage to organs such as the blood vessels, heart, brain and kidneys if left untreated over many years. Due to increasing prevalence of risk factors such as smoking and obesity, City health said they were seeing a consistently high number of younger persons with hypertension.

“In response to this emerging trend, City Health has started paying particular attention to persons younger than 40 who are at risk. “It takes two minutes to check someone’s blood pressure – two minutes that could mean the difference between life and death. And so I urge everyone to have their BP checked regularly, and to take appropriate steps in consultation with their health-care provider if need be,” said mayco member for community services and health, Patricia Van der Ross. Risk factors include a family history of hypertension, diabetes, obesity, ethnicity, lack of exercise, high blood pressure in pregnancy and a poor diet with excess alcohol, sugar and salt.

“The key is to be screened, especially if you have one of the risk factors mentioned. “A healthy lifestyle, together with appropriate medication, can prevent complications and put you in control. “But it all starts with stepping up to get your pressure checked,” said chairperson of the City’s portfolio committee on community services and health,“ said Ronel Viljoen.