ANC councillor in cash-for-jobs scandal steps aside

Cape Town - A Riversdale ANC councillor who is facing charges of fraud and corruption has voluntarily stepped aside from party duties pending the outcome of the investigation. Ward 8 councillor, Chris Taute, and his co-accused, municipal fieldworker Claudio Conradie were arrested by the Hawks in March.

They are accused of allegedly pocketing R35 000 of municipal interns’ stipends. This after Conradie, who was appointed by the municipality to recruit candidates for skills development, apparently asked the interns to pay R1 500 of their stipend into an account number belonging to the councillor. Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani said some candidates complied with the instructions and paid a total amount of R35 000 into Taute’s account.

“One of the employees was also instructed to pay money into the same account for being employed by the implementing entity, but the employee refused and was then fired as a result of non-compliance,” Hani said. While Taute dismissed the allegations, ANC head of communications Sifiso Mtsweni confirmed he had voluntarily stepped aside. “We did indicate during the start of his arrest that he had voluntarily stepped aside in line with ANC policy where members who are charged and appear in court for serious crimes should step aside.