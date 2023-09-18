ANC councillor killed in suspected hit

A Vredenburg ANC councillor who previously survived two assassination attempts was shot and killed in front of his house at the weekend, nearly two months after the Saldanha Bay Municipality allegedly withdrew his security detail. Councillor Arthur Gqeba had arrived home after visiting a friend on Friday when a gunman approached and shot him in the head and chest.

Gqeba had been receiving death threats since 2021, according to his family. A year ago, he and a driver were wounded after a gunman opened fire on them while they were leaving a ward committee meeting in Vredenburg. Before that incident, a man who was visiting Gqeba’s home was shot and killed by a gunman who allegedly thought it was him.

Gqeba’s colleague and Vredenburg ANC councillor, Theresa Le Roux-Rossouw, said Gqeba had been terrified for his life before his death. “He started receiving death threats in 2021. He was threatened that he would be shot and those threats were sent to the police. “While police were still busy with the investigation, a gentleman who was visiting his house was mistaken for him and was assassinated.

“After that he (Gqeba) was shot at 13 times while leaving a meeting. “He survived that attack, and he was removed from the community with his family to a place of safety in another province.” She said Gqeba started raising concerns about his safety in December after the municipality allegedly withdrew his protection, including the safe house, citing financial reasons.

The municipality has refused to be drawn on the allegation, declining to comment on Sunday. “Saldanha Bay Municipality condemns this violent action and we are saddened by the loss of councillor Sibusiso Gqeba. “Our thoughts are with his family during this challenging time,” the municipality said.

Le Roux-Rossouw said Gqeba had returned to his Vredenburg home in January and immediately “strange things started happening”. “He wrote many letters to have his security reinstated. “He was given a security guard, and in July the municipality decided to withdraw the security guard. They were adamant that there was no threat to his life,” she said.

Family spokesperson Vivid Mgoqi said the municipality’s decision to withdraw Gqeba’s security was unfounded because his life was in danger. “They withdrew the security and this is what ended up happening. “We still feel like the DA in Saldanha Bay has totally failed us and compromised Arthur’s life,” Mgoqi said.

Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said a murder case has been registered for investigation. “Vredenburg police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on 2023-09-15 at about 11.30pm in Chroom Street, Ongegund, Vredenburg, where a 40-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. “On their arrival at the crime scene, (SAPS members) found the deceased lying on the ground.

“Circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation,” he said. ANC provincial secretary Neville Delport said the party was saddened by Gqeba’s passing. “The ANC also condemns the Saldanha Bay Municipality for withdrawing Arthur’s security detail despite our opposition to this irresponsible move.

“Security was initially provided after he survived two different assassination attempts. The ANC, through its public representatives, will demand full accountability from the municipality,” he said. Tributes have been pouring in for Gqeba who has been described as a leader who had integrity, ethics and values. Anyone with any information about the shooting incident is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.