ANC councillor Ralph Skuza released on a warning after arrest

Cape Town - Beaufort West ANC councillor Ralph Skuza was released on a warning on Monday following his arrest for contravention of an existing court order in Murraysburg on Friday. His arrest followed allegations that Skuza, a ward councillor, conned a resident out of R85 000 in exchange for a car in 2017.

The resident claimed he never heard from Skuza again after making the payment, and then opened a case with the police. After his arrest, Skuza was released on the basis that he pays the complainant R2 500 per month. He allegedly failed to make payments and was arrested on Friday for being in contempt of court.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies confirmed the arrest. “The mentioned person (53) appeared in the Beaufort West Magistrate’s court on Monday. Reports available indicate that the accused was arrested on Friday, May 12, 2023 on a warrant after he failed to comply with conditions attached to an order of court issued on December 6, 2022. The matter was postponed to June 5, 2023.

Skuza’s attorney, Leon Fieties said a magistrate ordered that he effect a debit order to ensure that the monies were paid on time. “Mr Skuza appeared for contravention of an existing court order. An order was made whereby he had to pay the complainant R2 500 per month until the debt was satisfied.

He neglected to adhere to the full order and the magistrate ordered this morning that he had to effect a debit order to ensure that the monies are paid on time,” Fieties said. ANC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said: “The ANC is seized with the matter and is in engagements with the councillor and the leadership of Central Karoo. At an appropriate time we will advise on a course of action,” said Mtsweni. DA Caucus leader in Beaufort-West Schaun Meyers said as a public representative, Skuza was supposed to be a custodian of the rule of law.