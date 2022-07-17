ANC declares week of mourning for ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte

Cape Town - The ANC has declared a period of mourning following the death of its deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who died in the early hours of Sunday after a battle with cancer. This as President Cyril Ramaphosa designated Duarte’s funeral as a Special Official Funeral Category 2.

Ramaphosa was expected to deliver the eulogy at the funeral on Sunday afternoon at Westpark cemetery in Joburg. “We will be guided by their (Duarte’s family) wishes on her send-off, which will be conducted in line with Muslim religious beliefs,” ANC treasurer-general Paul Mashatile said. Mashatile said the governing party had declared from Sunday a week of mourning for Duarte.

“Provinces of the ANC have been directed to fly the ANC flag at half mast. Each province is expected to organise a provincial memorial service during this period,” Mashatile said. He said the national memorial service will take place on Thursday at a venue still to be announced. “All details, including the venue, will be communicated at a later stage.”

Mashatile said the ANC learnt with shock of the passing of Duarte, who succumbed to a long illness that forced her to take leave of absence from work since 2021. “We were hopeful as the ANC she would recover from the illness in time to continue in her role and responsibilities at the helm of ANC political administration. “Her death has found us unprepared for the worst that we have to contend with now,” he said.

Recalling when she took ill, Mashatile said they had thought it was just fatigue due to the 2021 local government elections. “We did not know it would turn to this.” Mashatile said the ANC was highly indebted to Duarte for her sterling contribution, both as activist and a leader of the ANC and its Alliance.

“She vindicated herself in all responsibilities as a dependable and principled leader who spoke her mind within the confines of our platforms.” He described Duarte as one of the best deputy secretary-generals the ANC ever had. “Her loss will reverberate in all our structures and will leave a big void as we confront challenges in the movement. Her passing is, indeed, a huge loss that will not go unnoticed to the ANC and people, who came to know her personally,” he said.