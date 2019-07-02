Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The ANC is "appalled and disgusted by the City of Cape Town’s war on the homeless". It said in a statement it's "a merciless and heartless onslaught that has seen some of those living on the streets fined for offences such as obstructing pedestrians on sidewalks".

"We demand that the City stops this cruel, inhuman enforcement of its by-laws immediately, as well as that it shows more compassion by making more shelters available to the homeless," said ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs.

“We believe that residents have been complaining about the breaking of by-laws. But by-laws relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisances cannot be more important than human beings.

"The City is fining the destitute for having nothing, not even money to pay these fines. How cruel is that? This is the real hard, cold-blooded, uncaring face of the DA.”

According to reports, those who are apprehended for living on the streets and starting a fire in a public space can be fined up to R1 500, while those who obstruct pedestrians using sidewalks with a motor vehicle or any other object can be fined R300. Sleeping in a stationary vehicle also risks a fine.

“This is tantamount to criminalising homelessness,” Jacobs said.

A more compassionate way of dealing with the homeless would be to feed them, encourage them to go into shelters at night and reunite them with their families, the ANC said.

“We demand that the City of Cape stops this callousness immediately and that it implements more humane policies to deal with homelessness.’’

