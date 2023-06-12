Independent Online
Monday, June 12, 2023

ANC expels Ace Magashule

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

Former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule

Published 3h ago

Cape Town - The ANC has expelled its former ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule following disciplinary proceedings.

National spokesperson, Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) met to deliberate on the charges against Magashule, and found he had contravened the rules and the constitution of the ANC.

“After a guilty verdict by the NDC, comrade Ace Magashule was allowed to show cause why he should not be expelled from the ANC. Upon the lapse of seven days, the NDC had not received any representations to that effect.

“Consequently, the NDC confirmed the expulsion of comrade Ace Magashule from the ANC as a final sanction,” Bhengu-Motsiri said.

In May, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said the national disciplinary committee gave Magashule seven days to write to the committee on why he should not be expelled from the party.

His expulsion emanates from a letter of suspension to ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in 2021.

According to the ANC, he suspended Ramaphosa without following party protocol.

Cape Times

