ANC guns for DA’s own ‘cadre deployment records’

The ANC in the Western Cape has filed a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to access the DA’s “cadre deployment” records since 2009, citing alleged interference by the party when it came to administrative appointments where it governs. The party filed the application with the DA’s information officer and chairperson of its federal council, Helen Zille.

In the application, ANC leader in the Western Cape legislature Cameron Dugmore is seeking DA correspondence, including all communications via SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, email, direct message on Twitter/X, Facebook etc, as it relates to appointments of public officials in all Western Cape departments and municipalities, as well as appointments to boards, commissions or other public entities reporting to or funded by the Western Cape provincial government. At a media briefing on Tuesday, Dugmore said by law the DA had 30 days to respond, after which it can request a 30-day extension if needed. Several documents were handed to members of the media, including the application and letters which show communication by the DA over the appointment of a director and a previous request sent to the party for information. “(In) A letter dated January 17 2022, sent to then acting leader Albert Fritz, it asks for all information regarding appointments since 2009 to date, including all minutes and correspondence. This letter was never responded to. A similar letter was directed to then acting leader, Tertius Simmers. He did not bother to respond to our letter,” said Dugmore.

Dugmore accused the party of “hypocrisy” as it had gone to court for access to similar information from the ANC but refused to respond to their requests. Citing some appointments, where there was alleged interference, he said it was also “clear in regard to many of these deployments, there's evidence that the DA was trying to undermine the law of employment equity”. “They must show they are not hypocrites. They asked for information and they received it. (Now) they must simply provide it, (unless they are) hiding something. We believe there is a pattern of undermining well-qualified candidates, it has affected the lives of many qualified candidates in this province. We encourage members of the public who feel they have been victims ...to launch PAIA applications,” said Dugmore.