ANC highlights crime, housing on the campaign trail

Issues of basic service delivery, housing, water, sanitation and crime came into focus at the weekend when the ANC’s first deputy secretary-general, Nomvula Mokonyane, campaigned across a number of Cape communities. Mokonyane visited the communities of Hanover Park, Philippi and Crossroads on her election campaign trail on Sunday after concluding visits in Heideveld and Gugulethu on Saturday.

Mokonyane had also visited the scene of a fire in ward 35 Philippi East which destroyed over 200 shacks and left about 400 people displaced. ANC MPL Khalid Sayed said Mokonyane had led a team in the area on Sunday for intervention while alleging that the City’s fire department “abandoned the site ... causing the fire to spread”. However, the City’s spokesperson for fire and rescue, Jermaine Carelse, said they had deployed 13 firefighting resources with more than 40 firefighters battling the blaze that was fanned by a very strong wind. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

With the City’s disaster management teams, Gift of the Givers had also responded to the community with humanitarian relief. Mokonyane said concerned community members had detailed how the DA-led Western Cape government allegedly ignored their daily difficulties when it came to issues of basic service delivery, such as housing, water and crime, among others. Mokonyane said they aimed to reach out to voters ahead of the national elections on May 29.

“Among other things that residents brought up were the issues of crime and housing ... the inability of the DA to fulfil the expectations of people in terms of access to housing and the levels of unemployment and the issue of basic services. “We do believe that things that are happening here are flying against the law of our country in terms of housing and housing allocations. “People are sitting with title deeds of sites that they have not occupied.

They go to the DA offices where they are chased away and (are) told they must not complain because they live in an informal settlement. “We believe the communities we have visited are ready to vote for the ANC. Key is to appreciate that we are in a province where the leading party has already thrown in the towel (by) crying out for intervention from the US, which is very irresponsible, showing that they are not committed to protecting the sovereignty of our country but they are committed to regime change,” said Mokonyane. DA provincial leader Tertuis Simmers said it was “sad” that the ANC was using issues such as housing to campaign. “It is truly sad when one of the most emotive issues affecting all communities, such as the provision of housing opportunities, is politicised in such a way by the ANC.

“The DA-run Western Cape government’s human settlements branch, through its project steering committees, has kept all communities informed at all times of matters pertaining to provincial housing projects progress. “Last week, the provincial government tabled its R255.29 billion budget, of which 75% will be spent on services and infrastructure that will benefit our most vulnerable communities. This includes investments in social housing.