ANC leagues throw their weight behind candidate lists

The youth and veterans leagues of the ANC have thrown their weight behind the candidate lists submitted to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) for the 2024 elections. Veterans League president Snuki Zikalala said the veterans welcomed the candidate lists and congratulated ANC members who have won the confidence of the branches and provincial and national structures to make it onto the lists.

“We are particularly proud of the Veterans League national executive committee and provincial executive members who have made it on the candidate lists. As members who have been tested and tried through the struggle for freedom and democracy in our country, they can be trusted to listen and to serve the people,” Zikalala said. He also said the Veterans League had played important roles in the list process, including nomination of candidates, monitoring the integrity of the process and calling for those who have allegations facing them that may bring the ANC into disrepute to clear their names. “These include individuals who had been implicated in the VBS scandal and Zondo, Motlanthe and other similar commissions.”

Zikalala said they were pleased that a majority of candidates have passed through the eye of the needle. “Many individuals who have previously brought the organisation into disrepute are not on any provincial or national list. “This we believe is part due our efforts to raise the bar and insist that the candidates list must elect the commitment of the ANC to renew itself,” he said.

Zikalala noted that there remained a few individuals who have not presented themselves to the Integrity Commission or who have not been charged by the ANC disciplinary structures. “We understand that the secretary-general’s office is seized with completing these processes and we trust that the processes will be fast-tracked so that either the individuals concerned are cleared or removed from candidate lists.” The ANC Youth League’s secretary-general Mntuwoxolo Ngudle said they were pleased that the candidate lists reflected the diversity of the nation with representatives of young people, women and members of LGBTQIA+ community.

Ngudle also said they were pleased that there was significant representation of young people in both lists to Parliament and provincial legislatures. “The ANC candidates represent an intergenerational mix and advances the generational transition in our country,” he said. Ngudle said they were committed to ensuring that the young people elected to Parliament worked tirelessly to advance the interests and development of the youth of South Africa.