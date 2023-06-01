ANC staffer charged with rape of student

Cape Town - Opposition parties have called for action following the arrest of an ANC staff member for the alleged rape of a student in George on Sunday. The 46-year-old suspect was released on Wednesday after appearing in the George Magistrate’s Court on a charge of rape.

Police spokesperson Christopher Spies said the matter was being investigated by the George family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS). “Preliminary investigation into the alleged incident indicates that the victim (25) accompanied a man to a house in Ramaphosa Street, Thembalethu, on Sunday, 28 May 2023 at about 3am. They later went to a room where he violated her.” The suspect was arrested later the same day, said Spies.

He said more information pertaining to the next court date had yet to be confirmed and investigations were continuing. The ANC Youth League, Victor Molosi Region, in George said it strongly condemned the incident. “It is with great sadness that we have learned about an ANC staff member in the Victor Molosi Region, George office, who is accused of raping a student from Nelson Mandela Bay University at the George Campus.

“We urge the ANC leadership to take swift action against the perpetrator, as such people do not deserve to be associated with the ANC. “It is our priority to create a safe and respectful environment for all members of the community, and we will do our best to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future,” it said. ANC spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni said the allegations were not taken lightly.

“While we are not fully abreast of the facts around the incident, we do take it in serious light and such allegations are of a serious nature to us. “The provincial officials are seized with this matter and in due course we will pronounce ourselves on the next steps to be taken. “We stand vehemently opposed to any form of sexual or physical violence against women and children.

“Should there be an iota of credence to these very grave allegations we will not hesitate to act in protection of the integrity and standing of the ANC,“ he said. The EFF said it hoped the perpetrator would be prosecuted to the full might of the law. “We strongly believe that anyone who committed a crime must be prosecuted.

“Let's hope that the justice system of South Africa will not fail us again and arrest this ANC perpetrator,” the party said. DA constituency head in George, Mimmy Gondwe, called on the ANC “to waste no time in investigating and addressing this matter with the urgency that it deserves”. “The DA condemns any and all forms of gender-based violence perpetrated against women and children and as such calls on SAPS to prioritise this and other cases, in order to bring the alleged perpetrators to book, and to bring justice to survivors,” said Gondwe.