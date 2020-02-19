This after the ANC called for the head of the Ward 9 councillor, who is expected to be sentenced in March, following last week’s judgment in the Regional Court in Robertson.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would ask for a custodial sentence.
“We can confirm that Langeberg Municipality Councillor, Niklaas Beginsel, was convicted last week on 12 counts of fraud, which amount to a total of R27 000.
"This theft happened while he was a manager at Shoprite around 2014, before he became a councillor.