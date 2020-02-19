ANC wants DA councillor convicted of fraud dismissed









DA provincial chairperson Anton Bredell Picture: African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The DA says it will await the conclusion of a trial involving its Langeberg councillor, Niklaas Beginsel, who was convicted on 12 counts of fraud amounting to R27 000. This after the ANC called for the head of the Ward 9 councillor, who is expected to be sentenced in March, following last week’s judgment in the Regional Court in Robertson. National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said the State would ask for a custodial sentence. “We can confirm that Langeberg Municipality Councillor, Niklaas Beginsel, was convicted last week on 12 counts of fraud, which amount to a total of R27 000. "This theft happened while he was a manager at Shoprite around 2014, before he became a councillor.

“The case is not finalised as the defence asked for correctional services reports.

“The State and the defence will argue in aggravation and mitigation of sentence when the case returns to court,” said Ntabazalila.

Niklaas Beginsel Picture: Supplied

ANC leader in the Langeberg Municipality, JJ Januarie, said the DA was aware of the pending criminal case against Beginsel before he joined the party.

“The DA was good at talking about its excellent record of clean governance.

“We demand that the DA practices what it preaches. He has been found guilty in a court of law and must go. The DA must fire Beginsel now and not wait until sentencing,” he said.

He said the municipality, which includes the towns of Ashton, Robertson, McGregor, Bonnievale and Montagu, would have a hung council once Beginsel was removed.

“Presently the DA has 12 seats, one more than our 11. Whether the DA fires him or the court jails him, Councillor Beginsel’s seat will become vacant and we will have a hung council.

“We are looking forward to a by-election that will give us a good chance of ending the DA’s rule in Langeberg.”

DA Langeberg chief whip Jacques Kriel said the matter would be handled after sentencing, in line with DA rules.

“The ANC can run their party. We will run ours,” he said.

DA provincial chairperson Anton Bredell said: “We will be monitoring the case carefully. We respect the rule of law and the court process and will therefore await the full conclusion of Councillor Beginsel’s criminal trial which includes his sentencing.”

Beginsel could not be reached for comment.

Cape Times