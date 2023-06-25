ANC Western Cape should recover ground lost in past elections - Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ninth conference of the ANC in the Western Cape should mark a new era of unity, rebuilding and revitalization of the party in the province. Delivering his closing address at the provincial conference at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Sunday, Ramaphosa said hard work has started not only to prepare for the 2024 elections but to build a powerful ANC.

“Leadership elected here should be the ANC that is going to serve the people of the Western Cape just like the United Democratic Front, which united various individuals, leaders and formations. “Let us repeat that feat once more again and make sure that the ANC occupies that space with dedication and care,” he said to applause from the delegates. Ramaphosa, who flew into the country from France, challenged the ANC in the Western Cape to recover the ground lost in past elections.

“That is going to be our primary task. We need to outline a clear path towards achieving a clear majority in the provincial legislature, Cape Town metro and other municipalities across the province,” he said. The ANC is the official opposition in the metro and lost control of a number of councils to the DA. “We have within us to achieve this goal. We must never think it is impossible,” he said.

“I would like the Western Cape to surprise everyone, even within our ranks. We can achieve a clear majority,” Ramaphosa added. He said the ANC needed to convince the voters that it was capable of acting in their interests, and was best placed to improve their lives and build an equal and inclusive province. “If the ANC is united in the Western Cape and nationally, victory is certain. Let us start off by consolidating the unity that you showed here in order for us to take on all others who are contesting us and succeed."

Ramaphosa noted that it was 10 months to the 2024 general elections and that it was an opportunity for the ANC to demonstrate how it had changed in the Western Cape. “This is also an opportunity to show the ANC in the Western Cape as an effective campaigning organisation that is able to mobilize voters behind it. “It is not only our task to show the current government’s failures to the poor people and working class in our province but demonstrate that we can and we will address deep fault lines in the Western Cape,” he said.

Ramaphosa heaped praise on the delegates for holding a successful conference within three scheduled days. “We now look forward to how you will advance the process of unity, of renewal and revitalization of the ANC here in the Western Cape.” Ramaphosa echoed newly-elected chairperson Vuyiso Tyhalisisu's sentiments that the lobby groups for the ninth conference should come to an end.

“When you go home they no longer exist. All that exists is the ANC,” he said. Tyhalisisu had also urged delegates to disband their lobby groups. “When we leave this hall through that door we must all leave behind our lobby groups here. Leaders of various caucuses and perspectives are instructed to disband them,” he said.

Tyhalisisu also said the outstanding conferences for Dullah Omar and Southern Cape regions will be held before the end of the month. “This elected leadership will deliver after four years a healthy ANC. We will refuse any temptation to be disbanded for not performing our work. “We will work in unity as this provincial executive committee,” he said.