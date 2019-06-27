ANC provincial secretary Faiez Jacobs, left, with former DA Speaker of Cederberg Municipality Benjamin Zass, who supported the motion of no confidence, after his defection. File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The DA has been dealt a blow after its Cederberg mayor William Farmer was removed following an ANC-sponsored motion of no confidence yesterday. The motion, supported by its former Cederberg Speaker, Benjamin Zass, also led to the removal of deputy mayor Francina Sokuyeka. Zass resigned from the DA to joined the ANC.

The motion will result in a by-election as Zass is the elected Ward 3 councillor in Clanwilliam, which is part of the West Coast Cederberg municipality.

“I believe in the new dawn, President Ramaphosa’s leadership and land redistribution for people,” he said. “The DA delivers services to a few, and not to the majority of our people. The DA speaks about, but cannot address, joblessness.

“Many indigenous and coloured people are not at home in the DA and this has become clearer of late. The ANC is the party of the future that really cares for poor people and works for them.”

The head of the DA Cederberg constituency, Lorraine Botha, said her party was “disappointed and furious” at Zass for his decision to “connive” with the ANC to remove Sokuyeka.

“This motion was brought forward by the ANC and supported by Zass even after the municipal manager advised that a motion would be unlawful, as it was not done with prior notice,” she said.

The DA councillors therefore took a decision not to participate and left the council chamber.

The ANC, along with Zass, proceeded with the motion and removed the mayor and deputy mayor.

“We will be meeting with the DA caucus about what transpired today and fight this matter through legal channels,” said Botha.

The ANC’s Danville Smith said: “The DA is falling apart. We warned the DA about its arrogance in municipalities.

“The ANC gave the DA an ultimatum to address the service delivery concerns of poor people. Instead, they decided to turn their backs on poor people and continue to serve the wealthy.”

Smith said the ANC would win back municipalities and the Western Cape to make sure they progressed with the ANC to a new dispensation and a brighter future.

“We will not be driven by the DA’s hate and fear. The ANC will go into the future renewed and in unity, but with confidence to build local government caucuses for the sake of poor people.”

Cape Times