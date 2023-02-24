Anger as Godongwana avoids questions

Cape Town - Parliamentarians were angered by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s request to be excused mid-way from the meeting where he was to brief committees about the 2023 budget on Thursday. They said it was unfair for Godongwana to leave matters to the officials, and also complained that their oversight role was being undermined.

Story continues below Advertisement

This happened when he appeared before the joint meeting of the standing and select committees on finance and appropriations. “My apology is that I am going to the G20 meeting today. I will ask to be released at about 11.30, an hour from now,” Godongwana said. Freedom Front Plus MP Stephanus du Toit said Godongwana always left their virtual meetings before they finished.

He said it would help in future that there be a lock-up session when the budget was tabled for them to scrutinise the presentation, so that Godongwana could pay attention to their questions. “I think it will benefit all for us to be allowed an opportunity to engage in a manner where all questions are answered, and the minister be allowed to fulfil his duties to account to MPs,” Du Toit said. DA MP Dennis Ryder said they only get to see the minister for a “very brief period” in their joint meetings, and it would be much more helpful if they could really engage with the minister.

Story continues below Advertisement

“To leave matters in the hands of officials is really unfair to them. It is unfair to us and South Africans. The minister needs to subject himself to oversight of the committees,” he said. DA MP Dion George said having such a short time was not acceptable, and that there should be another session. “Parliament is an important institution, and it appears that it does not receive the priority it deserves,” George said.

Story continues below Advertisement

Sfiso Buthelezi, standing committee on appropriations chairperson, said the point raised was valid. “We definitely are going to get a session with the minister where we must have more time after this presentation,” Buthelezi said. His ruling paved the way for National Treasury officials to make presentations.

During the question session, Du Toit wanted to know why the tax incentives were kept at R15 000 for individuals installing rooftop panels, and whether there was allocation for the national state of disaster on energy. George wanted to know details of the SAA bailout, and whether the allocation to the SA Post Office would fund the proposed state bank, or employees to be retrenched there. ANC MP Kenny Morolong enquired about the budget set aside for the minister of Electricity, or whether money would be channelled to the Presidency.

EFF deputy leader Floyd Shivambu noted with concern that Eskom’s debt relief focused on transmission and distribution, yet the crisis was lack of electricity. “Your obsession is to want to privatise the generation of electricity. Where is the electricity going to come from? The energy availability factor is declining,” Shivambu said.

In his response, Godongwana said there had been a Cabinet decision to respond to SAA’s business rescue process. “We will attach certain conditions as I indicated in the speech, so that we don’t have further obligations,” he said. Godongwana stated transmission and distribution of electricity were also a problem.

“All those things need to be attended to,” Godongwana said. The minister stated that the Post Office bailout would not fund the state bank, but the challenges experienced by the SOEs. As Godongwana answered questions, he experienced network connection issues and Deputy Minister David Masondo and officials continued from where he left off.

Shivambu said there was no basis for the meeting to be held virtually, as there was no Covid-19 pandemic, only for the MPs to be subjected to “this rubbish”. Buthelezi said their next meeting with the National Treasury would have to be physical next week. “We must still interact with the minister as these committees,” he said.