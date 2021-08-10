Angry Browns Farm community marches to police station after Women’s Day murder

Cape Town - As the country commemorated Women's Day on Monday, the angry community of Browns Farm marched to Nyanga police station after the gruesome discovery of a woman's naked body dumped in a waterlogged field. The 34-year-old Philippi woman was allegedly raped and killed by a person known to her, with angry community members beating up the suspect last seen with her.

The man has been arrested and once charged is expected to appear at the Athlone Magistrate Court for murder and rape, police spokesperson Andre Traut said. “This office can confirm that the body of a woman was discovered in Browns Farm (yesterday) morning. The suspect was arrested after he was caught and beaten up by community members. The circumstances are being investigated,” said Traut. Community leader Nontsikelelo Feni said gender-based violence was rife and women and children were fearful.

“The body was found around 1am, her body was dumped in water. “(Community members) went to the house of the suspect because he was the last person to be around her. On arrival the suspect was in his room with blood on his clothes. The community was so angry that they beat him up before handing him over to the police station. “This incident shocked the whole community,” said Feni.

Ilitha Labantu spokesperson Siyabulela Monakali said incidents of this nature are a further indication that the country was far from realising a society free from all forms of violence. “Far too often the issue of gender-based violence and women's empowerment is only observed during the Women’s Month and the 16 days of activism when in reality violence against women occurs 365 days per year and as an organisation we call for more stringent measures to be implemented to ensure that women’s rights are realised and that suspects are convicted successfully. ’’We cannot claim to be making any real progress until the rights and dignity of women are protected,“ said Monakali.