Annie the loggerhead turtle survives to tell the tale

Cape Town - The Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation’s conservation team cares for compromised sea turtles, such as Annie, and prepares them for release back to their home into the ocean. “Annie is a real survivor and is almost ready to go back home Maryke Musson Two Oceans Aquarium chief executive RESCUED loggerhead turtle Annie is almost ready to be released back into the ocean and the Two Oceans Aquarium has appealed for the public’s help to reach that goal. Annie was rescued by the NSRI in July last year after she was found tangled in a fishing net. The aquarium said her 13-month rehabilitation was an incredibly perplexing and consuming one.

Chief executive Maryke Musson is appealing for assistance to release Annie back into the sea.

“Annie is a real survivor and is almost ready to go back home. With your support we can get her back into the ocean this summer. Annie survived being caught in a giant fishing net. Annie survived because a member of the public called for help when she saw this big net washed up on the beach with a seal and a sea turtle trapped inside. We would love your help to get Annie the rescued loggerhead sea turtle ready for release.”

She said Annie survived because of the incredible around the clock care by the turtle rehabilitation team at the Aquarium Foundation, where she was surrounded by caring staff.

“To get her release ready we need to take her for a final CT scan just to make sure her ‘bubble but buoyancy’ won’t be a problem. We need to keep supplying her with her favourite snack, squid, to build up more strength for all the swimming ahead.

“We need to take her 30 nautical miles offshore for release into the lovely temperate current, and that requires quite a lot of fuel. We also need some additional turtle stretchers to share with the NSRI who so often helps save marine animals.”

The Aquarium needs R25 000 to ensure Annie is ready to go home. The first 10 people to donate over R1 000 will be gifted a turtle rescue hoodie.

To donate and find out more about the #Anniegoeshome campaign, visit: https://www.givengain.com/cc/getannie-the-turtle-hom/