Another DA’s loss is ActionSA’s gain in Western Cape

Cape Town - ActionSA unveiled former DA deputy mayor and speaker in the Knysna Municipality, Michelle Wasserman, as its provincial leader for the Western Cape on Monday. Wasserman is taking over the reins from Vytjie Mentor, who died two months ago.

Wasserman said she was honoured to be appointed the provincial chairperson. “I am looking forward to growing ActionSA support and establishing wall-to-wall branches and structures in the Western Cape,” she said. Wasserman, who quit the DA in May last year, entered politics in 2011. She previously worked for the SA Human Right Commission and Black Sash and is a founder of the Legal Centre for Women and Children. Wasserman said she quit the DA because of toxic power struggles and infighting in the Knysna DA caucus that led to by-election after by-election.

“In May 2021, I did not want to stand for another term with the DA.” Wasserman said she joined ActionSA after watching with interest its growth in the 2021 municipal elections, encouraged by its commitment to social justice, economic prosperity, ethical leadership and non-racial South Africa. “I realised that I had to be part of this groundswell of hope and this opportunity for change ... We are David facing the Goliath of unethical greed and corrupt leadership.” She said that while some people could argue that the Western Cape was the best-run, there were many communities in the province where people had been forgotten by all levels of government.

“It is not surprising that there are people who live in the Western Cape who compare where they live with the ‘leafy suburbs’, with their tarred roads, clean sidewalks and neatly trimmed grass verges, and wonder why things are so different for them.” ActionSA president Herman Mashaba said it was up to Wasserman to put together her own provincial executive committee. “At the end of the day, it is not up to us as national leadership to decide for the provincial chairperson. The buck stops with her,” he said.

“We look forward to her presenting the provincial structure so that we can prepare for 2024,” Mashaba said. He also said his view was that ActionSA would not take over the Western Cape in the next election. “My view is that you will emerge as the second-biggest political party here. No one must form a government without you and your team.

“Let’s work towards that as we lead multi-party government at national level; here in the Western Cape we want you to be a kingmaker,” he said. Mashaba said his aspiration for the party was to clinch 10–15% of the votes in the province. Wasserman said ActionSA would garner enough support by the 2024 elections, vote the ANC out and replace it with a coalition government led by her party.

“In the Western Cape, the only province not governed by the ANC, we intend to bring the DA below 50% ...” Wasserman said she aimed to reach every corner of the province to share her passion and enthusiasm for ActionSA and bring hope of an alternative. “There are some areas ActionSA has not reached. We have been on the ground working very hard and reached a lot of people, but there are still a lot more who don’t know us,” she said.