Another fatality in George collapsed building tragedy takes total death toll to thirty-four

The death toll in the George multi-storey building collapse has risen to 34 after a survivor died in hospital. Garden Route and Central Karoo Districts health department spokesperson Nadia Ferreira confirmed the death.

“We can confirm that one of the patients passed away on Friday. “We currently still have five patients in hospital and four at a step-down facility,” said Ferreira. According to statistics released by the Garden Route Joint Operations Centre last week, 62 people were rescued and recovered on site of which 34 are now declared deceased. Two of the deceased were yet to be identified, the JOC said.

Following the tragedy on May 6 at just after 2pm, the Building and Construction Industry Medical Aid Fund (BCIMA) has issued an urgent calling for a “renewed commitment to worker safety”. BCIMA chief executive, Ruth Maseko, said: “The construction tragedy in George that has claimed the lives of 34 men and women is a heartbreaking reminder of the risks and sacrifices that construction workers face daily and a call to action for the industry to review the safety and overall health of its workers...The men and women who have lost their lives in George were more than just colleagues; they were part of the construction family. “Their absence leaves a void that has reverberated throughout every job site in the country and is a loss felt by everyone who has ever donned a hard hat, wielded a tool or been a part of making structures rise from the bare ground.”

Maseko further called for unity, resilience and commitment on the industry’s part to ensure its people’s ongoing health and safety. “BCIMA stands with the construction community during this difficult time. It is in this spirit that we are calling on the industry to honour the legacy of the fallen by recommitting to the safety and well-being of every worker. Let the events in George be a turning point for all of us,” said Maseko. Meanwhile, Labour Department provincial chief inspector David Esau said their investigation would begin once the site was handed over to them by SAPS.