Another horror crash on the N1 after car and minibus collision kills 6 and injures 3 in early hours

CAPE TOWN - In yet another horror crash on Western Cape roads this week, six people died when a car and minibus collided on the N1 between Beaufort West and Leeu Gamka.

Among the dead are ANC Central Karoo treasurer Ronnie Klink and his son and daughter. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Deanna February said they responded to the scene just before 1am on Thursday. The crash involved a light motor vehicle and a minibus. “The incident involved 10 patients in total. Unfortunately, six patients sustained fatal injuries, one patient sustained serious injuries and two minor injuries. One patient was transported to Beaufort West Hospital and one refused transport.

“A total of two ambulances, a rescue vehicle and two response vehicles were on scene,” February said. The ANC in the Western Cape said it was in mourning. “An ANC stalwart Comrade Klink leaves a legacy of dedication to the ANC’s mission of bring freedom and a better life to all. He has been described as pioneering activist who was an architect of the ANC’s election successes in the rural areas.

“Comrade Ronnie respected people and treated them with dignity. His ways won him many friends, comrades and veneration wherever he went. We will miss him. “We want to extend our condolences to Comrade Ronnie’s wife, Linda, family, and comrades. We dip our banner in honour of him,” the ANC said. On Wednesday afternoon an EMS patient transport vehicle was involved in a head-on collision with a car on the N12 about 80km from Beaufort West.

The driver of the car was confirmed dead on scene and the EMS official who was driving the patient transport vehicle was in a serious but stable condition and airlifted to a hospital in the Garden Route District. On Monday, EMS had also responded to a horror crash on the N1 about 30km from Beaufort West in which eight people died. February said a taxi was driving to Cape Town and a light motor vehicle was travelling from Cape Town when they collided head on.