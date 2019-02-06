File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The Anti-Gang Unit is investigating this morning's shooting of a parent in front of a Mitchells Plain school. According to police, the 37-year-old parent was dropping off his children at a primary school in Juno Road, Woodlands, when he was allegedly approached by two armed suspects, who both fired shots at him in his vehicle.

While the man died on the scene, none of the other occupants of the vehicle were wounded in the incident.

“The man was shot and fatally wounded. No one else was wounded in the vehicle. A case of murder has been opened for investigation, with no arrests at this stage,” police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said on Wednesday.

Last October, well-known lawyer Pete Mihalik was also shot dead in his vehicle while taking his children to school in Sea Point.

Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson Jessica Shelver said the man was killed around 7.50am.

"A teacher who was on scholar patrol and witnessed the incident is deeply traumatised. Two school psychologists are at the school to provide counselling and support," said Shelver.

"Our heartfelt condolences go to the learners who have lost their father, to the rest of the family and the school community."

