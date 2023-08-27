Another protest looming in Swellendam

The Swellendam Municipality is anticipating another march by residents from informal settlements in the town this week, with a high law enforcement presence expected. Mayor Francois du Rand said the gutted infrastructure from a previous protest would cost about R25 million to rebuild.

“A peaceful march is scheduled in Swellendam on August 30, starting at 8. The primary objective of the march is to present complaints and requests from the informal settlement to the Swellendam Municipality. Participants must abstain from engaging in intimidation, defiance, or hate speech. All participants and community members are strongly encouraged to respect each other's rights and differing perspectives,” said the municipality.. “The Public Order Police, local SAPS and traffic police will oversee the procession to ensure compliance with the Public Assemblies Act. Non-compliance with this act may result in the immediate termination of the march,” it added. Meanwhile, Du Rand said the council had deliberations where the majority made a final decision on the requirements set by the informal area's residents.

This included that every resident was entitled to apply for subsidised services offered by the municipality. “In terms of the Application and Qualification Process, residents must follow the established guidelines and criteria outlined in the approved policy to qualify for subsidised services. “For the registration and application process, the municipality is committed to launching an extensive campaign to register and process applications for subsidised services. This initiative will ensure that all eligible residents benefit from the assistance available,” said Du Rand.