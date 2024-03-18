Another suspect nabbed in missing Joshlin Smith case

Nearly a month after the disappearance of 6-year-old Joshlin Smith from Diazville in Saldanha Bay, another suspect has been arrested in connection with the case, this time a 32-year-old woman. “Be advised that a 32-year-old woman will appear in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court (on Monday) in connection with the disappearance of Joshlin Smith,” police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said on Sunday afternoon.

This comes after reports of further suspects taken in for questioning surfaced late last week. “Be advised that it is normal practice that during such intricate investigations, people of interest will be taken in for questioning or will be interviewed with the aim to solve such a case. “As such, in the interest of solving this case and finding Joshlin, we cannot disclose operational detail and give a blow-by-blow account as the investigation into finding Joshlin Smith unfolds as this can potentially jeopardise the ongoing investigation,” said Pojie.

Currently, three accused – Jacquen Appolis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Racquel “Kelly” Smith, Joshlin’s mother – face charges of trafficking and kidnapping at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court. Last week, one of the former accused was released after charges against her were withdrawn by the State. Meanwhile, community searches for Joshlin Smith have been scaled down in the area but residents remain hopeful of her safe return.

Vredendal resident Vernon Vraagom said extensive searches have been conducted since Joshlin went missing but the community now, in small groups, holds silent protests near the home of the Grade 1 pupil, who was last seen on February 19. “There have been extensive and daily searches by the community and surrounding communities joining in the searches.The area of Saldanha has been thoroughly scoured, we believe in the hope of finding Joshlin. “We have scaled down on the searches somewhat. “What we have done is to have daily silent protests at the home of Joshlin to keep the momentum going and to remind people of her disappearance.