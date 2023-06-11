Another taxi boss shot and killed in Paarl

Cape Town – A second taxi operator has been shot and killed in Paarl.
The murder comes less than a week after Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata) chairperson Siyabulela Mandyoli was shot dead at his house in Mbekweni on June 6.
Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said meetings have been held with the Santaco leadership, and they have requested priority meetings with the SAPS, the Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety department, and the National Prosecuting Authority.
“I am infuriated by this second violent minibus taxi-related crime in the area this week, which threatens commuters, the mini-bus taxi and public transport industry more broadly.
“The minibus taxi industry must prioritise commuter safety with strong leadership and respect for the rule of law – anything less is a dereliction of their moral and legal duties.”
Mackenzie said extra law enforcement agencies have been in Mbekweni, surrounding areas and at the Bellville public transport interchange.
“We must get to the bottom of this situation to ensure the violence doesn’t spiral out of control and that people can get to work, school and home safely.”
Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said Mandyoli’s murder was being investigated.
“Mbekweni police are investigating a murder case following a shooting incident on June 6 at about 4.30pm in Phokeng Street, Mbekweni, which claimed the life of a 52-year-old man.”
Cape Times