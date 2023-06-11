Another taxi boss shot and killed in Paarl

The murder comes less than a week after Paarl Alliance Taxi Association (Pata) chairperson Siyabulela Mandyoli was shot dead at his house in Mbekweni on June 6.

Cape Town – A second taxi operator has been shot and killed in Paarl.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said meetings have been held with the Santaco leadership, and they have requested priority meetings with the SAPS, the Western Cape Police Oversight and Community Safety department, and the National Prosecuting Authority.

“I am infuriated by this second violent minibus taxi-related crime in the area this week, which threatens commuters, the mini-bus taxi and public transport industry more broadly.

“The minibus taxi industry must prioritise commuter safety with strong leadership and respect for the rule of law – anything less is a dereliction of their moral and legal duties.”