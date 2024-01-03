Anti-apartheid photographer Peter Magubane hailed for his activism

President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to veteran anti-apartheid photographer Peter Magubane. Magubane passed away at his home on Monday afternoon, days before his 92nd birthday. He was born on January 18, 1932.

Various prominent leaders, politicians, and close friends have also paid tribute to the renowned photographer. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Ramaphosa conveyed his condolences to the Magubane family, the veteran’s friends, and his countless associates around the country and globally. Ramaphosa described him as a veteran photographer who created the iconic visual records of South Africa’s Struggle for freedom across the country.

“He documented our nation and the early years of freedom of Nelson Mandela with a passion that was powered as much by what he felt from the heart as what he saw through his lens,” he said. Ramaphosa added that Magubane’s imagery would be an important part of their reflections as they revisited the journey to freedom and the progression of South Africa’s democratic dispensation. The ANC has also expressed its condolences to the Magubane family on their loss.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said Magubane’s photographic legacy was etched in the collective memory of South Africans. “As a renowned veteran photojournalist and passionate anti-apartheid activist, Dr Magubane’s lens captured and documented the raw emotions, stories and pivotal moments that defined our nation's history,” she said. The EFF described Magubane as a legend who had not only captured, but had also exposed the brutal realities of apartheid and ignited a global fight for justice.

“Magubane fearlessly documented the horrors of racial segregation; his images, raw and powerful, exposed the everyday brutalities of the system – from the indignity of the ‘Europeans Only’ signs to the stoic defiance of protesters facing tear gas and batons,” it said. The EFF highlighted that his “June 16” photo series, documenting the Soweto Uprising, was internationally acclaimed and remained a testament to the courage of the youth in the face of brutal oppression. “We pledge to carry forward the torch he ignited and to fight for the complete dismantling of the apartheid legacy and the building of a truly just and equal society,” it said.