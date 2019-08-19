Sergeant David Hoffman Photo: Facebook

Cape Town – Marlon Appolis, a member of the Anti-gang Unit in the Western Cape, appeared in the Franschhoek Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of culpable homicide. The State alleges that he negligently discharged his firearm, killing a colleague, the 40-year-old Sergeant David Hoffman.

The 41-year-old Appolis has been granted bail of R1 000 and the case was postponed to September 26 for the director of public prosecutions to make a final decision on whether Appollis should face further charges, the SABC reported.

Both policemen were off-duty when Hoffman was fatally wounded at a private residence on Saturday. Appolis objected to an application for him to be photographed in the dock, emphasising he had "lost a friend".

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said: “It’s alleged that there was a braai at a private house attended by the deceased and the suspect. The pair were off-duty.

“At the braai, the suspect pulled out his service pistol and shot dead his 40-year-old colleague. He was shot in the head. The motive for the killing is still unclear and the Ipid investigation is continuing.”

Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said the suspect “accidentally” shot Hoffman in the head.

A former detective, Appolis was involved in the successful conviction of triple-axe murderer Henri van Breda. He also helped to convict wife-killer Jason Rohde and the trio of murderers and rapists involved in the death of Stellenbosch University student Hannah Cornelius.