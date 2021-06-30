Anti-gang unit cop Tabisher says Nafiz Modack trial will ’expose real corruption’

Cape Town - Explosive details emerged at the Blue Downs Regional Court on Tuesday, in which anti-gang unit (AGU) cop Ashley Tabisher alleged underworld figure Nafiz Modack’s co-accused averred he was being used as a scapegoat by top brass in the police service, and how the trial would “expose real corruption”. Modack, along with Tabisher, Zane Killian and Jacques Cronje had all submitted their affidavits for their bail applications before the court in which they face an assortment of more than 3 000 charges including the murder of late cop Charl Kinnear, racketeering and corruption charges.

Tabisher, through his attorney, Bruce Hendricks, submitted a supplementary affidavit in which he points a finger at a number of authorities engaging in alleged corrupt activity, including police officials and the director of public prosecutions. “What this application will further reveal is the infighting in the police as seen lately, including serious criminal allegations being made amongst the top brass of the South African Police Services. ’’It is also clear from this application the blame and shame going around pertaining to the brutal killing of Kinnear, and I believe this is also why my bail is vigorously opposed, unjustly so as I have a clean record ... but they need someone to blame for this rot in the SAPS …

“I also, to substantiate my claim above, find hereto a report into the murder of Kinnear ... which amongst others states that there is a parallel murder investigation into the murder of Kinnear by the Hawks as defeating the ends of justice, which warrants an investigation. This report is dated January 8, 2021,” Tabisher’s affidavit read. In his initial affidavit, Tabisher submitted that at all times he had been acting under the auspices and direction of his two superiors, the Western Cape AGU head Major-General André Lincoln and Captain Franklin Stone. Tabisher also relayed an incident where he had to transport Jannick Adonis (a co-accused in this matter currently before the Parow Regional Court, alongside Amaal Jantjies) back to prison from Khayelitsha Regional Court but on instruction from Lincoln “attended the base of the anti-gang unit in Faure, attending meetings at the office of General Lincoln, and also attended Mfuleni and Delft SAPS”.

Tabisher vehemently denied any corrupt dealings between himself, Modack, Adonis and Jantjies and denied receiving any money from any of his co-accused. He further said he had not relayed any information relating to raids and argued his release on bail would be “in the interests of justice” and though the State would argue it would look at each case on merit, Tabisher submitted “it would appear to me that different laws applied to different people”. Meanwhile, Magistrate Deon van der Spuy denied an application brought by Modack’s counsel to have the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca) charges brought against him scrapped.