Anti-vaccine billboard ’In God we trust’ removed on Cape Town highway

Cape Town - A Cape Town personal protective equipment (PPE) company has removed the controversial anti-vaccine billboard that sparked public debate about its legality this week. San-I-tize, located in Beach Road, Maitland, carried an anti-vaccine billboard that was visible from the M5, which read: “In Gates you trust. In God we trust. No vaccines for us”.

The company specialises in the importation and distribution of medical and emergency supplies to state and private hospitals, governments and the private sector, according to its website. Mayco member for spatial planning and environment, Marian Nieuwoudt said the billboard was removed because the owner did not apply for authorisation prior to installation. “The City can confirm that the sign was illegal as the owner did not apply for authorisation prior to installation in terms of the City’s Outdoor Advertising and Signage By-law.

’’The said company has paid an admission of guilt fine and the City has liaised with the owner and received an undertaking that the signboard would be removed as soon as the weather allowed for this to happen,” Nieuwoudt said. The company did not respond to questions by deadline yesterday. When the Cape Times visited the site yesterday, people were removing the billboard.

Premier Alan Winde said the City engaged the owner. “While we respect that receiving the vaccine is a personal choice, we encourage residents to get vaccinated when it is their turn. The Covid-19 vaccine offers excellent protection against serious illness and death. ’’They have also been rigorously tested locally and internationally, and are safe to use.

“We also encourage residents to source accurate information on our website. We must ensure that we are informed, that we consult reputable sources and that we do not engage or spread fake news. Each of us has a duty in this regard,” Winde said. Debbie Els, from the Stop Farm Murders Movement and an anti-Covid vaccine campaigner, accused the government of “censoring” people from the truth yesterday. “They have a right to put a billboard up, it’s the true freedom of speech and choice. Government wants to censor the truth from people. The DA is pushing this New World Order (NWO) agenda as well,” Els said.