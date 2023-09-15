Appointment of new public protector postponed

The appointment of advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as the next public protector has again been postponed to a date still to be confirmed. This, after a venue could not be confirmed, while some MPs will be out of Cape Town on September 21.

The appointment of Gcaleka as the preferred candidate for the top position was initially to have taken place on September 11, the same day now axed Busisiwe Mkhwebane was voted out of office. On Thursday, National Assembly Secretary Masibulele Xaso said the Cape Town City Hall was not available on September 21. “We are exploring other possibilities in terms of venues,” Xaso said.

He added that the date clashed with some portfolio committee meetings that would see MPs travelling. These include the standing committee on the auditor-general and the basic education portfolio committee. Hope Papo, parliamentary counsellor to Deputy President Paul Mashatile, said another date should be considered so as not to prejudice MPs. “I don’t think it will be a train smash if we don’t do it on that day. It will be fair to do it on another date, and not disadvantage other members and create complications for them,” Papo said.