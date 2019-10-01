Cape Town – Protest action on the N7 south-bound at Malibongwe Road and the N7 north-bound at Plattekloof Road in the Dunoon area led to the freeway being closed in both directions on Tuesday between Malibongwe Road and Killarney Avenue.
But at 8am the City's Traffic spokesperson, Richard Coleman, said the N7 had been reopened in both directions, easing the traffic chaos, with the debris being cleared.
Tyres had been burning in the road and there were also reports of a car having burnt out on the N7. Protesters also placed stones on the road and there were also reports of vehicles being stoned.
The army was deployed in the Dunoon area on Tuesday morning to help bring the situation under control.
At 8.35am, Coleman said Potsdam Road had been opened and that all roads in Dunoon were open.