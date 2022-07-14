Arrest of Enyobeni tavern owner means little to families who don’t know what killed their youths

Cape Town - Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the arrest of Enyobeni tavern owner Siyakhangela Ndevu for allegedly selling alcohol to children under the age of 18, saying it sends a strong message to other liquor traders. Ndevu was arrested by two detectives on Tuesday, alongside his two employees.

The arrests came a week after the burial of the 21 victims whose cause of death is still being investigated. Police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said the arrests were made after the Eastern Cape Liquor Board lodged charges against the owner for contravention of the Liquor Act. Ndevu is expected in the East London Magistrate’s Court on August 19, while his two employees have been given an option of a fine in terms of the Liquor Act.

“Among others, the investigation also focussed on alleged violation or contravention of the Eastern Cape Liquor Act by permitting or conniving for the selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years and for selling or supplying of alcohol to children under the age of 18 years,“ said Kinana. Mabuyane said the arrests were the first step in ensuring that there was accountability on the matter. “This arrest also sends a strong message to other liquor traders that government will not tolerate actions that undermine the law,” he said.

Grieving aunt Ntombizonke Mgangala however said the arrests made no difference to her and her family. “I want to know what killed my niece - that will be the only thing that will give me peace. “And by the look of things there is nothing connecting him (the tavern owner) towards our children's deaths. He won't be held liable for that. “(The probe) is only for the contravention of the Liquor Act. We lost a mathematics and physical science grade 11 learner who was supposed to bring change to my brother's life and well-being.

“All I am looking forward to is the closure to the matter which will only be getting answers to what really killed my niece. The arrest is not an excitement to me at all, as it is not about what killed Sinothando Mgangala,“ said the aunt. South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Provincial Manager Dr Eileen Carter said they were engaging with the families to determine a way forward. “The SAHRC notes the arrest of the tavern owner responsible for allegedly selling alcohol to minors. We are however of the view that this is a link in a chain of role players who have been identified as having allegedly failed in their oversight and responsibilities to ensure that this tragedy did not occur in the first place. We are continuing our own investigation and are liaising with the families of the deceased to determine a way forward,“ she said.

