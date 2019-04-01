The Lourensford Night Market held its first Chinese Culture Festival on Friday. The Cape Town Hua Xing Art Troupe took over the entire market space and surrounds, and acts included drumming, dancing lions and flowers, tai chi, judo and the dragon performance. Photo: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – As part of the multicultural exchange between China and South Africa, the Cape Town HuaXing Art Group hosted the Shining of Huaxing Chinese Culture festival at the Lourensford Twilight Market. The event on Friday saw more than 6 000 people in attendance, with six acts throughout the evening including drumming, lion and flower dancers, tai chi and judo demonstrations, and a large dragon.

Cape Town HuaXing Art Group is a community-based association for Chinese arts performance, established in 2016.

Gang Dong, the head of HuaXing Arts Group, said: “Our missions are to showcase the traditional Chinese culture and arts, to help the Cape Town Chinese community integrate into the local society, and to promote the cultural exchange between China and South Africa.

“Our troupe consists of the Dragon dance team, Lion dance team, traditional Chinese dance team, XingShi Chinese drum team and the Ansai waist drumming team.

“The event was about celebrating culture and it was a huge success. We are proud of our Chinese culture and art and we love Cape Town, we love South Africa. We are very happy to be part of the cultural diversity of Cape Town.”

Since its establishment, Gang said they had taken part in many major events, such as the Dias Port Festival in Mossel Bay and the Port Festival in Durban last year.

“In particular, we have been participating in the annual Cape Town Carnival since 2017, and brought to South Africa the legendary colour, movement and ceremony of the Chinese traditional dance and dancing dragons and lions.”

While this festival was a first, following its success the art group said they were looking at doing it every year.

Cape Times