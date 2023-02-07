Ashley Oosthuizen pens letter from Thailand jail to family and friends

Cape Town – Ashley Oosthuizen, who is serving a life sentence in a Thailand prison, has penned a heartfelt letter to her family and friends, saying she draws strength from knowing that “nothing is permanent”. The 22-year-old from George had moved to Thailand after getting an opportunity to be a preschool teacher on the island of Koh Samui after matric in 2018.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was there that she met a 32-year-old American teacher who was employed at another school on the island and soon the pair were an item. It is believed Oosthuizen had accepted a package containing MDMA (ecstasy) while working at his restaurant before she was arrested for international drug trafficking. She received the death penalty, which was commuted to life in prison on August 18, 2021.

In a letter to friends and family, Oosthuizen said she drew strength from knowing nothing was permanent. “Perhaps for this very particular period of my life that causes me, at times, to only see the abyss and forget that this isn’t the picture in its entirety. “To prevent myself from falling into that abyss, I’d very much like to step back, step out and come and take a fresh look at it. But in my confinement there is nowhere to step out to, and so I must turn inwards and look upwards. And I draw my strength from three simple words; nothing is permanent,” read the letter.

Story continues below Advertisement

Oosthuizen’s family said the matter was now with the Supreme Court. They are adamant she did not commit the crime. “She has no criminal record and is a loving child who can make friends with anyone. She was brought up very disciplined,” her father Andre said.

Story continues below Advertisement