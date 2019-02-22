Nick Mallett, Naas Botha and Ashwin Willemse in the SuperSport studio before Willemse’s walkout. Screengrab

Cape Town – The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is to hold its own investigation into allegations of racial discrimination at SuperSport, following former Springbok wing Ashwin Willemse’s walkout at the pay channel television studio last year. Willemse walked off set while the post-match analysis of a Super Rugby match was being broadcast on May 19, stating he would not be undermined and patronised by fellow studio analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha “who played their rugby during the apartheid era”.

Willemse cited racism as among the reasons for his walkout.

Following the incident, SuperSport appointed advocate Vincent Maleka to conduct an independent review of the factors leading to the incident, and the allegations made by Willemse.

On June 18 Maleka released a report, titled Report on the review of the altercation that took place at Studio 1 of SuperSport on May 19 2018, in which he found that no “naked racism” had been displayed by Botha and Mallett.

He further found that no subtle racism had been expressed to motivate the conduct of Willemse.

In his report, Maleka had recommended that SuperSport refer Willemse’s allegations of racism to the SAHRC for a final resolution.

The commission said on Thursday that it had deemed it appropriate, and in the public interest, to investigate other allegations of racial discrimination at SuperSport, which fell outside the scope of Maleka’s independent review.

“After careful assessment of the independent report and following media reports and interviews in which SuperSport was accused of racism and victimisation, the commission has determined that it will hold an investigative inquiry into the allegations in this matter,” said the SAHRC.

Willemse did not respond to requests for comment yesterday.

The SAHRC has invited current and former employees and independent contractors (former and current) at SuperSport, and other interested parties to make written submissions to the commission in order to fully address the issues under investigation.

MultiChoice group executive of corporate affairs Joe Heshu said the group, which owns SuperSport, would participate in the SAHRC investigation.

“We have been advised by the SAHRC that hearings will be conducted in March and we will participate fully in the inquiry to be conducted by the commission, and maintain our firm view that racism did not play a role in this matter,” Heshu said.

Written submissions to the SAHRC can be made via email to [email protected] or be faxed to 0864100149.

The deadline for submissions is May 31.

Cape Times