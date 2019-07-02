File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Those going into the teaching proffession in South Africa are still hoping to make a difference. This as 97% of teachers in the country cited “the opportunity to influence children’s development or contribute to society” as a major motivation to take up the profession.

The findings were from Teaching and Learning International (Talis), a large-scale study investigating the condition of the teaching and learning environment in schools across participating Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries.

Talis focused on a number of themes including school climate, job satisfaction, teacher self-efficacy, and teachers’ instructional practices and beliefs.

South Africa is the only African country represented on the list, which included countries such as Australia, Japan and Norway.

“In terms of classroom environments, relations between pupils and teachers are positive overall, with 85% of teachers in South Africa agreeing that students and teachers usually get on well with each other. However, 34% of principals report regular acts of intimidation or bullying among their students, which is higher than the OECD average,” the study said.

The study also found that overall, a vast majority of teachers and school leaders view their colleagues as open to change and their schools as places that have the capacity to adopt innovative practices.

“In South Africa, 76% of teachers also report that they and their colleagues support each other in implementing new ideas. This is not significantly different from the average share across the OECD countries and economies participating in Talis.”

Despite being positive about taking on their roles and wanting to make change, South African teachers also have a number of challenges they face daily.

The report found that in the past five to 10 years, classroom time spent on actual teaching and learning has decreased in about half of the countries.

“During a typical lesson, teachers spend 66% of classroom time on actual teaching and learning on average in South Africa, which is lower than the OECD average of 78%.”

Department of Basic Education (DBE) Minister Angie Motshekga will share the findings of the results at an event in Pretoria today.

“As the department strives to improve teaching and learning conditions, it’s envisaged that the results of the Talis South Africa report will provide valid, timely and comparable information to help the DBE review and define policies for developing a high-quality teaching profession,” the department said.

Motshekga will for the first time unveil this groundbreaking report, which to a large extent is an examination of the basic education sector from the perspective of the teachers.