The station commander has been accused of sexually assaulting a female subordinate for two years, along with another female in the area.
Residents staged a picket outside the police station on Wednesday and yesterday, calling for the top cop’s removal.
A memorandum of grievances was also handed to police head of legal services Felix Mbeki. A smaller group also picketed in support of Ledimo, saying he had managed to improve the fight against crime in the community.
Provincial police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said: “Following the reporting of a sexual harassment case against the commander of Atlantis police station, Western Cape SAPS management took a decision to move the alleged implicated member in order to allow the investigation to unfold unhindered.”