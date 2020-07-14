Attorney hiking to Plett to raise funds for NPO tackling gender-based violence

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town – Cape Town-based attorney and outdoor enthusiast Aidan Morris has commenced a two-week hike to raise funds for award-winning, women-led NPO 18twenty8® in a bid to tackle gender-based violence (GBV). Morris leads the Boys and Men (BAM) Forum, which aims to help young men become champions for girls and women’s safety, and began his hike on Sunday. Morris is hiking from Cape Town to Plettenberg Bay, aiming to take 55 000 steps to raise R55 000 in a campaign called StepUp. Morris said StepUp was a call to men across South Africa to step up, donate and be role models for high-school boys for the benefit of girls. “I am expecting to start feeling better by day four or five. I have blisters, which are being treated, and stiff shoulders from carrying my backpack, which weighs about 15kg,” Morris told the Cape Times yesterday.

“The weather, of course, has been an issue, as I have been hiking in gale-force winds, rain and a little bit of hail. I do however love the rain and have been jogging a bit to keep warm.

"My spirits are really high and people have been stopping to greet me and one guy even stopped his car to offer me some soup,” he said.

He said it had been a tough first few days, as his body had been adjusting to the challenge.

Finky Letswalo, programme manager at 18twenty8®, said: “Our vision is of a South Africa in which girls and young women are educated and empowered to lead.

“Despite our country's deeply patriarchal history and the painful, daily, realities thereof, our vision will be compromised if it is not inclusive of other genders.

"This is because so-called women’s issues do not impact only on those with a CIS (cisgender) female gender identity.”

For more information, or to donate, visit www.18twenty8.org/BAM

Cape Times