Avian flu outbreak at commercial farms in the Western Cape

Cape Town – Around 120 000 birds have died or been destroyed at two Western Cape poultry farms due to avian influenza. The provincial veterinary services issued a warning on Wednesday for the public and the agriculture sector to be vigilant after bird flu cases were detected at commercial layer farms in the Paardeberg area, the Drakenstein and Swartland local municipalities.

According to Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer, the first outbreak was confirmed on April 21 and the second on April 25. He said the exact strain involved was still unknown and is being investigated. “Highly pathogenicity avian influenza outbreaks have been occurring worldwide and were detected in poultry in other South African provinces earlier in 2023 and throughout 2022. However, the Western Cape has not seen the virus in commercial poultry since early last year.

“Avian influenza is controlled under the Animal Diseases Act, 35 of 1984. Any suspicion of the disease in wild or domestic birds must be reported to the local state veterinarian,” said Meyer. There is currently no vaccine or treatment for highly pathogenic avian influenza and current practice requires culling infected birds to limit the spread of the disease. Last month, managing director of Hume International, Fred Hume urged the government to urgently agree on a heat treatment protocol for mechanically deboned meat (MDM) in case the bird flu outbreaks reported in many countries spreads to Brazil.