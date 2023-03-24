Axed Malusi Booi’s future in DA’s hands

Cape Town - The DA was locked in an urgent meeting on Thursday to discuss “possible remedial action” after Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis sacked Malusi Booi as the Mayco Member of Human Settlements with immediate effect. Hill-Lewis said he made the decision after he received an update from police regarding progress on their investigation into alleged fraud and corruption involving Booi.

He was suspended last week after police raided his office and seized documents, phone, along with those of his PA and another person who works in his portfolio. “I have received an updated briefing from the SAPS regarding their investigation, and on this basis, have decided to remove Councillor Malusi Booi from his position on the Mayoral Committee with immediate effect. While Councillor Booi has not been charged, the matters under investigation are to my mind serious enough to warrant immediate action to protect the integrity of our government. I have further assured the SAPS of the City’s full support in the ongoing investigation. The City has a zero tolerance approach to fraud and corruption and I will not hesitate to act in the interests of good governance,” Hill-Lewis said. Mayco member for economic growth and tourism James Vos has been appointed to act in Booi’s position.

Police remained mum on Monday, only saying the circumstances of the case were still under investigation and that they could not divulge any information that could jeopardise the investigation. They did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. DA provincial leader Tertius Simmers said: “We respect the steps taken by the mayor (Hill-Lewis) to protect the integrity of the City and the DA and have convened an urgent meeting of the provincial executive of the DA to discuss the possible suspension of councillor Booi pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.”

Simmers said the outcomes of the provincial executive committee (PEC) would be known by Sunday in accordance with regulations and due processes being followed. Attempts to reach Booi were again unsuccessful. Anti-crime activist Hanif Loonat and Cape Coloured Congress (CCC) leader Fadiel Adams last year blew the lid on the alleged R300 million tender fraud that saw the arrest of eight people, including officials in the DA-led City and directors of several local businesses. They have since been calling for a forensic report into the alleged tender fraud to be made public.

“The mayor is embarrassed by this and can no longer defend or protect the exposing of corruption in the City of Cape Town. He made me a liar by denying corruption. Will he now release the report that he thought will never get to the bottom of corruption? The DA are masters at denying any accusation of fraud. They have a professional team that can divert and turn any accusation into a lie,” said Loonat. While opposition parties in the council have welcomed Hill-Lewis’ decision to axe Booi, they claimed allegations at the Human Settlements Directorate dated back as far as 2020, with many officials raising the alarm, with no action being taken. GOOD councillor Suzette Little said Hill-Lewis must provide clarity on what more he learned about Booi’s conduct that he did not know last week, when he announced the suspension.

“Moreover, the mayor has had access to a City funded forensic investigation into housing corruption, and unless that investigation was selective, the mayor must have been aware of information that implicated Booi long before the raid. “The Mayor needs to explain why he waited until now to act,” said Little. EFF chief whip Banzi Dambuza said: “Booi sitting in that office was not benefiting our people. Many projects have seen many delays. The rot is deep in the DA and it’s time for a clean-up.”

Political Analyst, Levi Ndou, said there were many factors that could have contributed to Booi’s suspension. “The mayor might have suspended him on the basis of ethical considerations, and he might have acted in accordance with what he feels has the potential to compromise the institution if he continues to serve. The mayor might also have the feeling that Booi can't continue to serve in the Mayco,” said Ndou.