Baboon welfare group raises funds to keep monitors

Following a plea for donations, welfare organisation Baboon Matters, has managed to raise enough funds to pay the salaries of six baboon monitors until mid-September. Baboon Matters said this had been made possible through the support of baboon lovers who had dug deep in their pockets.

Its founder Jenni Trethowan said they were overwhelmed by donations from people around South Africa and internationally. “This little troop and their rangers have crept into all of our hearts and we are just so relieved that, for now, the guys will be employed, the troop as safe as possible and conflict with residents mitigated. We will continue to raise money for the months ahead, but are relieved that the immediate threat is over. I would like to reassure everyone who has contributed that all monies raised are used to pay the salaries of the six monitors and our transport provider,” she said. Meanwhile, in a joint statement, the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team (JTT), announced that a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) had been signed between SANParks, CapeNature, and the City of Cape Town.

“The MoA clarifies the roles and responsibilities of each sphere of government, and stipulates the collective and individual functions and mandates in working towards the sustainable management of the Chacma baboon population. “Actions and interventions will be undertaken, either individually, or as a collective, as required, according to the roles and responsibilities as set out in the MoA. “The MoA also facilitates joint decision making, through the Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team, and will oversee the implementation of the Baboon Strategic Management Plan, once approved,” read the joint statement.