Baby baboon ‘shot in the eye with paintball’

According to Baboon Matters spokesperson Jenni Trethowan, they were not sure what had caused 5-month-old Themba’s eye injury but that it might have been a paintball gun.

Trethowan said Themba’s injury has caused worry for the well-being of other baboons.

“We aren’t sure how she got injured at the moment but that injury on a small baby baboon is not usual. She is now doing well, although we aren't sure if she will be fully or partially blind.

“We would appreciate any assistance with funding for their well-being because the monitors are more determined than ever to get this troop settled in Cecelia and Orange Kloof and have been working extra hard to achieve their goals, they are super fit and working in all weather to keep the troop safe.