Cape Town – The bail application of the trio charged after the murder of Meghan Cremer has been postponed to December 27 in the Athlone Magistrate's Court.
Father-of-four Jeremy Sias, 27, and Charles Daniels, 39, both from Egoli informal settlement close to where Cremer lived, and Shiraaz Jaftha, 34, from Lotus River, had initially decided to remain in custody, but applied for bail yesterday.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said their submitted affidavits were given to the State only yesterday morning. The documents were read out in court by the legal representative of the accused.
However, the State requested a postponement so that it could study the affidavits and ask the investigating officer to investigate certain matters raised by the accused, Ntabazalila added.
Sias – a tractor driver on the Vaderlandsche Rietvlei Stables farm in Philippi where Cremer lived and stabled her horses – has been charged with murder, car theft, defeating the ends of justice and aggravated robbery.