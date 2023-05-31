Bakkie in horror crash was illegal, confirms MEC

Cape Town - The death of five schoolchildren in a multi-vehicle crash along the busy AZ Berman Drive in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday, has once again reignited calls for stricter rules for scholar transport. Mobility MEC, Ricardo Mackenzie, confirmed that the accident involved a vehicle transporting learners illegally.

A sixth child was in a critical condition, according to paramedics, after the bakkie transporting them had rolled a number of times before coming to a standstill. The horror crash included the bakkie, a bus and taxi. “I am outraged by this accident involving a vehicle transporting learners illegally, resulting in these tragic and avoidable deaths. How many more children must we lose on our roads before the transportation of these precious lives is taken seriously by those driving the vehicles?

“Anyone who is transporting passengers – especially children whose bodies are more vulnerable to injury – has the weighty responsibility to keep them safe. Vehicles must be roadworthy; drivers must be qualified and an operating licence is required to transport passengers. Cutting corners with any of these requirements and driving recklessly is a matter of life,” said Mckenzie. Pupils transported with the bakkie were from Wespoort Primary, Lentegeur High, Duneside Primary, Highlands Primary, Harvester Primary and Ridgeville Primary. ER24 spokesperson, Russel Meiring, said medics found a bakkie upright in the middle of the road.

“Medics assessed the children and found that five had already succumbed to their numerous injuries while a sixth was in critical condition with numerous injuries. Paramedics treated the critical patient and provided him with numerous advanced life support interventions before he was transported to a nearby hospital for urgent care,” said Meiring. A 55-year-old man, believed to be the driver of the bakkie, was arrested hours after the incident and has since been charged with culpable homicide. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said while an investigation was under way, the driver was expected to appear in court this week.

The tragic incident has once again brought into the spotlight the safety of young children still being transported at the back of bakkies. Mobility MEC Ricardo McKenzie confirmed that the driver, who has since been arrested and charged with culpable homicide, was not permitted to transport children and did not exist on the department’s database. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) NPO Founder of Parents for Equal Education SA, Vanessa le Roux, said the same strict rules that apply for taxis, should apply for bakkies and Avanza's in the same manner. “We can't continue losing our children in this reckless manner. In many cases these vehicles are not even roadworthy, it is the duty of me as the parent to ensure who I entrust the safety of my child with, it is absolutely heartbreaking that we have lost so many young lives at once, not long after the previous fatality of another young child in Mitchells Plain.”

Le Roux extended condolences to the parents, families, and broader school community, and all affected by the untimely death of the children. Lentegeur CPF chairperson, Byron de Villiers, said scholar transport drivers must be screened. "We feel more needs to be done regarding school transport. A standard needs to be put into place and needs to be regulated. We also would like all drivers to be screened in order to transport school kids. It is heartbreaking to think that someone had no regard for these kids' lives by his actions," said De Villiers.

Parents and relatives of the five schoolchildren killedin the accident were left devastated when they learnt of the tragic news. Condolences have been pouring in withMayor Geordin Hill-Lewis describing the incident as a dark day in the city. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA) Education MEC, David Maynier, said counselling was offered to the bereaved families. “WCED counselling support teams (were) dispatched to the affected schools. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and the school communities. This is an unimaginable tragedy,” said Maynier.

ANC MPL for Education, Khalid Sayed, having visited Wespoort Primary School as one of the affected schools, said: “This is a really tragic incident that happened, but very importantly as lawmakers, we will raise this in the legislature, to sharply express our concern that the education department in the province and department of transport need to get to the bottom of this. They need to ensure that transport which is not necessarily compliant, must not be safely transporting our learners.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis expressed his condolences to the families of the children.

“Our City mourns together with the families of scholars who died in the fatal crash in Mitchells Plain this morning. This is a terrible, dark day in our city. As a parent, my heart breaks for those who will not see their children return home from school today. While it can never restore the lives so tragically taken, we trust that authorities will establish the full facts surrounding this incident so that there may be accountability for any wrongdoing,” said Hill-Lewis.