Cape Town – There couldn't be a more apt time to listen to Basetsana Kumalo sharing a candid and inspiring account of her remarkable life from her best-selling book, My Journey of Hope – a no-holds-barred account.
On Thursday, the Cape Times will be hosting an intimate session with Kumalo from 4pm to 6pm at the Cape Town Hotel School in Granger Bay.
During the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence campaign, her book makes for compelling and compulsory reading. She is brutal in her honesty about how she was subjected to physical and emotional abuse at the hands of an ex-lover.
With gender-based violence being so rife in South Africa, she felt it was important to highlight that it could happen to anyone, even someone as successful as her.
She also recounts her miscarriages, being the victim of cyberbullying and a stalker, and the death of her parents, among others.