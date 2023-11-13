Basic Income Grant is ‘a central pillar’ of GOOD party, says de Lille

The GOOD Party says a new Basic Income Grant of R999 is the central pillar of its social security policy. GOOD Party leader Patricia de Lille shared new policies the party will add to its existing suite of policies during a press briefing on Sunday.

Among them was foreign policy, birthed amid the Israel- Palestine war. “We can’t claim to be a party of justice, or values, while looking away from the fact that Israel’s right-wing government has imposed apartheid on the Holy Land and is presently conducting genocide against the civilian population of Palestine,” said De Lille. “The only path to peace, now, for the people of Israel and Palestine, is for their leaders to be prevailed upon to declare an unconditional ceasefire.

“The International Criminal Court must investigate and prosecute breaches of international law under the Rome Statute. “GOOD remains committed to the pursuit of a two-state solution in line with the 1967 border agreement and associated UN resolutions,” she said. The party adopted a new Basic Income Grant of R999 claiming research commissioned by the party proved its affordability.

“The Basic Income Grant is the central pillar of GOOD’s social security policy but there are also other forms of social assistance the government must provide. We are the most unequal country in the world, we can’t afford to not take immediate action to address this,” she said. The party is also advocating for LGBT+ rights, both in the country and on the continent. De Lille said South Africans have grown tired of the turbulent political discourse.

“South Africans want politicians to check their egos at the door and work together to address the problems of our people. “Not every coalition is volatile such as in the City of Joburg; of the 82 coalitions currently 50 were described as stable. “It can be done with a commitment to co-operation, service delivery and humility,” she said.

The announcements come following the outcomes of GOOD’s first national elective conference after the party held its inaugural conference on Saturday at the City Hall. De Lille was re-elected national leader and Brett Herron retained his position as secretary-general uncontested. Suzette Little is deputy secretary-general, Matthew Cook is chairperson and his deputy is Thabo Pheku.

Political analyst Professor Sipho Seepe said De Lille has not done anything that could call for her to be replaced. “It is often said, ‘don't fix that which is not broken’. “She has no political scandal to speak of. She has arguably performed in government to the extent that President Ramaphosa was willing to re-appoint her.

“Although the position of minister gives her a public profile, there is little evidence to indicate that she has managed to use the profile to grow her own party,” he said, adding that being a minister has its drawbacks. “You can not have it both ways. The case in point relates to being a member of the Cabinet. Once a decision is taken, ministers must abide by that decision. To that extent, she appears to be thoroughly co-opted,” he said.