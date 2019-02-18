Cape Town – Six fire engines, three water tankers and 50 firefighters are battling to contain mountain slopes that caught fire just after 1pm at Silverboom Kloof Road in Somerset West.
The fire is burning in the Silverboom Nature Reserve and two City helicopters have also been dispatched to assist with water bombing, said Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Service.
"Fire crews are still assessing the extent of the fire and whether structures are affected. The cause of the fire is still unknown," Bosch said.
#sabcnews Helderberg, Somerset west is on fire. pic.twitter.com/7TeYMAYy7g— James-Dean (@Ockhuis_Darren) February 18, 2019
PICTURES: Choppers have been dispatched to waterbomb a fire that broke out at the Silverboom Nature Reserve in Somerset West this afternoon. https://t.co/dUnBOlPkJJ pic.twitter.com/1UxcXPnZWH— Cape {Town} Etc (@CapeTownEtc) February 18, 2019
@vwsfires massive fire Somerset west what’s happening ?? pic.twitter.com/9M6f6cdZNe— Treasured Inheritance Ministry (@TreasuredMin) February 18, 2019