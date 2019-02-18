Mountain slopes are on fire in the Silverboom Nature Reserve. Photo: Twitter / @CapeTownEtc

Cape Town – Six fire engines, three water tankers and 50 firefighters are battling to contain mountain slopes that caught fire just after 1pm at Silverboom Kloof Road in Somerset West.

The fire is burning in the Silverboom Nature Reserve and two City helicopters have also been dispatched to assist with water bombing, said Edward Bosch, spokesperson for the City's Fire and Rescue Service.