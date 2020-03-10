Battling Prasa grateful City of Cape Town delays disconnection for train commuter's sake

Cape Town – Uncertainty over the train service in the metro persists as the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) still faces being disconnected by the City for failing to meet its financial obligations. Power at all Prasa offices and facilities was expected to be cut yesterday by City officials, who cited municipal rates and services debts of R114 million by Prasa. Deputy mayor Ian Neilson said, however, that they did not go ahead with it because of ongoing engagements. But they would go ahead with the disconnection of services in phases, he said. “It must be noted that the City’s stance remains that it will act against debtors who have the means to pay but refuse to do so,” said Neilson.

He said although Prasa made a payment of R86.7m at the start of last month against their previous arrears of R168m, no firm payment arrangement for the outstanding arrears had been made.

“It was indicated that R22m would be paid today (yesterday), but this has not reflected in the City’s accounts,” said Neilson.

Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa said the Western Cape’s acting regional manager, Raymond Maseko, had engaged with top-ranking City officials to arrange for a meeting on Thursday.

The parastatal’s administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, is expected to lead Prasa’s delegation.

“We are grateful that the City has not cut our electricity supply because that would have undoubtedly affected the City’s train commuters.

“Our message to the City is that Prasa is going through a cash flow crunch,” said Mgitywa.

He said efforts to resolve the situation were being made.

Cape Times

