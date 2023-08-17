Bela Bill sale of alcohol clause withdrawn

The clause on the sale of alcohol at schools has been withdrawn from the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Bill, after consensus from the public’s input that it would “lead people into temptation”. MPs who were part of deliberations on the bill during a portfolio committee meeting on basic education on Wednesday discussed the scrapping of Clause 8, that provided for conditions under which liquor may be possessed, consumed or sold on school premises or during school activities.

DA basic education spokesperson Baxolile Nodada said they “sympathised” with the public about the clause. “Travelling the country almost every week to go do oversights and help communities, you even find some liquor establishments not even far from schools. “We know very well the cause of GBV and so on, so the concerns of the community are well put.

“So the concerns of communities really were valid, and there was a reason behind them. “But the flip side of the coin as well is that we also find ourselves in a situation where we live in communities where there’s not enough facilities to be able to use for various other activities. “So I think maybe the rationale behind it, as well from the department, may have been understood that sometimes the communities may need to use those facilities for their own functions.

“But the concerns raised by communities in our public hearings are heard.” ACDP MP Marie Sukers said: “I want to concur with what was said and I think the sale of alcohol and impact of alcohol on our communities was well expressed. “I don’t think there’s even anybody who spoke to support this amendment and I would also say that it was, for many community members, an insult for the committee to even have this being considered.”

Ringo Madlingozi of the EFF said the topic of alcohol was traumatic. “I believe that if schools should be respected and changed, they should be sacred places. “It will set up a very good reason that school is a very respectable space and it must be a well-protected space,” he said.